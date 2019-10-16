Astros-Yankees Game 4 start could be threatened by storms

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- The Astros' confidence is high after back-to-back wins in the ALCS against the Yankees, giving them a 2-1 lead.
Game 3 was planned Tuesday afternoon, Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday and Game 5 is set for Thursday.
While that is the current schedule, it looks like Mother Nature is calling for a change of plans.
According to the forecast, there will be heavy showers in the Bronx on Wednesday. There is a 100% chance of rain at 8 p.m. ET, which is when Game 4 is scheduled for.
The MLB and both the Astros and Yankees are aware of the strong possibility of Game 4 being postponed. A.J. Hinch has yet to announce who would take the mound.
If Game 4 is postponed, it would be played on Thursday, and Game 5 would move to Friday. That would result in a quick turnaround for the Astros and Yankees as Games 6 and 7 would occur on Saturday and Sunday in Houston, if the games are needed.
In a way, having the game postponed could benefit the Astros. It would give Zack Greinke the opportunity to appear in Game 4 on Thursday with that extra day of rest.
If Game 4 is played as scheduled, we could see a bullpen day from the Astros. But as of right now, Carlos Correa said the team will have the mindset that a game is occurring until they are told otherwise.
