Astros-Yankees ALCS back on with Game 4 Thursday

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- The one-day wait is over.

The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees resume their AL Championship Series Thursday night with Game 4.

Game 4, which was slated for Wednesday night, was pushed back due to a rainout.

Game 4 is slated for a first pitch of 7:08 p.m. CT. Game 5 will be played on Friday at 6:08 p.m. CT.

Manager A.J. Hinch also confirmed the next two starting pitchers for the shifted games. Zack Greinke, who dropped Game 1 in Houston, gets the nod in Game 4. Justin Verlander, who pitched across six-and-two-thirds innings in the Astros' Game 2 win, is starting Game 5.

The changes mean a quick turnaround for the Astros and Yankees as Games 6 and 7 would occur on Saturday and Sunday in Houston, if the games are needed.

Houston has the series lead, 2-1.

