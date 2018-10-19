Astros' wives and girlfriends weighing in on ALCS loss

Even though it's not exactly how fans wanted the Astros ALCS to end, the wives and girlfriends are soothing our hearts with their support for their men.Many WAGs took to social media to express their happiness and support for their beloved Astros' players.After competing in four games of the ALCS, and becoming division champions, the Astros deserve all the thanks and praises for a great and very exciting season.Lance McCullers' wife Kara wrote, "."Carlos Correa's fiancee Daniella Rodriguez wrote, "Tony Kemp's wife Michelle wrote, "."