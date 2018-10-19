Astros' wives and girlfriends weighing in on ALCS loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Even though it's not exactly how fans wanted the Astros ALCS to end, the wives and girlfriends are soothing our hearts with their support for their men.
Many WAGs took to social media to express their happiness and support for their beloved Astros' players.
After competing in four games of the ALCS, and becoming division champions, the Astros deserve all the thanks and praises for a great and very exciting season.
Lance McCullers' wife Kara wrote, "Forever proud to wear this name and forever grateful to be a part of the best team (and group of WAGs) in baseball. What an amazing ride these last couple of seasons have been. So proud of my husband and so many of his teammates for playing their hearts out and always putting the team first. To all of our good friends with undecided futures, we love you and wish you nothing but the best. Thank you for making us feel at home over these last few years. I know our paths will cross again. Until next time."
Carlos Correa's fiancee Daniella Rodriguez wrote, "What a season! My heart is full of emotions looking back at these past few months. We dedicate so much of our lives to the sport. I say we because believe it or not the wives and girlfriends have a HUGE role in the players' careers. I've learned so much from all the incredible baseball wives I've been surrounded by in the past two years. I am beyond proud of my fiancé and this team. One thing is for sure, this team played with their heart and soul. Thank you for all the love and support."
Tony Kemp's wife Michelle wrote, "Wow... what a season for @astrosbaseball. Hands down one of the best teams in history & I feel so blessed to have been able to come along for the ride. Special shout out to my WAGS for being the most amazing group of gals in the bizz, couldn't have made it through this season without y'all. And to my best friend- you are an absolute inspiration. It is obvious that you play every single game with pure joy and passion. You have shown such grace both on and off the field and I am so proud to call you mine. 2018 has been a year of huge personal accomplishments for you as well and I have loved watching you take every single opportunity and making the most of it. Although it's hard to see past the sad ending, we must remember that this is only the beginning, my love."