Astros with early Game 5 lead after HR's from Correa and Alvarez

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- After a dominant Game 4 victory in the World Series, the Houston Astros are riding all the momentum going into Game 5.George Springer fell down 0-2 in the count, but fought back and was walked by Joe Ross to start the night. Jose Altuve hit into a double play to erase the lead-off walk. Brantley grounded out into the shift to end the top of the first.Gerrit Cole followed Ross's footsteps and had a one-two-three inning of his own, striking out Trea Turner and forcing pop-outs to center field from Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon.Yuli Gurriel hit a single to start the second, and Yordan Alvarez finally broke out of his postseason with a two-run bomb to center, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead early.Juan Soto hit a line-drive single that just went over Gurriel's glove to put the lead-off man on base for the Nationals in the bottom of the second. Howie Kendrick proceeded with a single as well that sent Soto to third with 0 outs.Cole was able to force a double play that ended the second inning with no runs surrendered.Altuve hit a blooper over second base with two outs in the top of the third, but nothing came out of it with a fly-out from Brantley.Alvarez reached base for the second time with a line-drive single to right field in the top of the fourth. A wild pitch during Carlos Correa's at-bat sent Alvarez to second, and Correa proceeded to blast one to left field that put the Astros up 4-0.In the bottom of the fourth Cole walked a batter for the first time Sunday, which sent Rendon to first. Soto made great contact that excited Nationals park, but the line drive went directly to Springer in centerfield. Cole forced Kendrick to ground into a force out that sent the night to the fifth inning.Through four innings, Cole had only surrendered two hits and struck out four.Springer was walked again in the top of fifth with one out, sending Altuve to the plate. Altuve grounded into a double play to send the game to the bottom of the fifth with the score remaining 4-0, Astros.The home team has yet to win a game this series and whoever wins Sunday night will be just one win away from a World Series championship.While the expectation was a battle of aces on the mound in Game 5, we'll have to wait until Game 6 for that. It was announced Sunday afternoon that Max Scherzer was scratched due to neck spasms.RELATED:When speaking to the media, Scherzer said he could barely lift his arm and that it's impossible for him to pitch right now. The Nationals hope he's available for a Game 7, if necessary.RELATED:The World Series is set to return to Houston on Tuesday for a Game 6. Whoever wins Sunday night will be hoping to celebrate on Tuesday.