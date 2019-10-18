HAPPENING NOW: Astros with early Game 4 lead after George Springer HR

NY weather report for Game 4 tonight: chilly and windy. Feels like October baseball in the Bronx. #Astros #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 17, 2019

Winds blowing so hard at Yankee Stadium you can hear the flags whipping. Chilly, blustery night ahead in the Bronx. #Astros #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/39t9NJrUZM — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 17, 2019

THE BRONX, New York (KTRK) -- Out with the rain. In with the wind.After a one-day delay of Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, the Astros and Yankees face a new weather challenge in New York City: the wind.The Yankees got out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning as Zack Greinke struggled with his command. Greinke walked three batters and gave the Yankees a free run with his third walk as the bases were loaded.None of the Astros got on base in the first two innings. Yuli Gurriel, George Springer and Yordan Alvarez all had great exit velocities on their swings, but had no hits to show for it.The Astros threatened Masahiro Tanaka with a walk from Robinson Chirinos and single to right field from Josh Reddick.George Springer took advantage with a three-run home run to left field, pumping his fist as he ran around first base to give the Astros a 3-1 lead in the top of the third. It was Springer's 13th career playoff HR.The following at-bat, Jose Altuve ran out a slow-moving ground ball to SS, continuing the Astros' momentum. Michael Brantley then had a single of his own to right field, moving Altuve to third base with 0 outs.Altuve got caught in between third base and home plate after Alex Bregman's ground ball to Tanaka, but urged Brantley and Bregman to continue running. It resulted in Altuve getting tagged out, but Bregman and Brantley moved to second and third base.Pop outs from Gurriel and Alvarez ended the third inning. Bregman and Brantley were unable to score.ABC13 sports director Greg Bailey reported wind swirling in different directions at Yankee Stadium the afternoon before the Thursday night game's start of 7:08 p.m. CT.Back in Houston, the weather team broke down the expected wind speeds and their affect on how baseballs could travel, both in fly ball and outfield relay situations.Game 5 is Friday, and if necessary, both teams will have to travel directly after the end of that game back to Houston to play Game 6 on Saturday.