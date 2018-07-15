SPORTS

Astros' Justin Verlander tight-lipped after game on pregnancy announcement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was tight-lipped when it came to talking about a recent announcement that he and Kate Upton are expecting their first child.

After the Astros game Sunday, Verlander was asked about the pregnancy news.

"Can you talk to us about becoming a dad?"

"Ha, wow. You ambushed me with that one. Not ready to talk about that yet. This is baseball. Baseball interview. Nice try, though," Verlander said.

On Saturday, Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram with the hashtag "pregnant in Miami."

Verlander responded with his own post and said, "You're going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can't wait to start this new journey with you! You're the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I've ever met! I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Verlander and Upton were married Nov. 4 in Italy, just days after the Astros won the World Series.

