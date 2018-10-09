HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The boys are back! Our hometown hero Astros are back in Houston as they chase history on their quest to repeat.
The Astros will face off against the Red Sox after Boston toppled the Yankees on Tuesday night in Game 4.
Limited individual tickets for the ALCS home games will go on sale this week.
Fans can purchase their tickets by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at www.astros.com/postseason.
Don't wait until the last minute to purchase your tickets as they will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.
The tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
While the Astros wait to find out which team they will play in the ALCS, the schedule is out.
- Game 1 will be Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:09 p.m..
- Game 2 will be Sunday, Oct. 14 at 6:09 p.m.
- Game 3 will be Tuesday, Oct. 16.
- Game 4 will be Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- If necessary, Game 5 will be Thursday, Oct. 18.
- If necessary, Game 6 will be Saturday, Oct. 20.
- If necessary, Game 7 will be Sunday, Oct. 21.
