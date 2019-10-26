Astros turn to rookie pitcher in pivotal World Series Game 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5649717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mattress Mack said he's still expecting to distribute lots of free mattresses after the World Series.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- The Astros grabbed their first win of the 2019 World Series Friday night with a 4-1 Game 3 victory, but there's still work to be done.Jose Urquidy has been called on to take the mound for the 'Stros in Game 4 Saturday night. With Game 4 essentially being another do-or-die game for the Astros, A.J. Hinch and company seem confident in the rookie pitcher's abilities.Urquidy is making history Saturday night. He is the first rookie pitcher in franchise history to start a World Series game, and just the third Mexican-American pitcher to start a World Series Game.ABC13 sports reporter Bob Slovak ran into Houston legend Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale ahead of Saturday's game, and he's still confident in the Astros's chances going forward.The Astros's bullpen dominated Friday's Game 3 victory, entering for Zack Greinke after his strong four-and-two-third's-innings performance. The combination of Will Harris, Josh James, Brad Peacock, Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna threw for seven strikeouts and only surrendered two hits. In what is a bullpen day for the Astros in Game 4, another strong outing will be needed to tie the series.An Astros win Saturday night would guarantee the World Series returning to Houston for at least a Game 6. But for right now, the focus is solely on Game 4 as the Astros's confidence has yet to waver.Jake Marisnick has been inserted into the starting lineup in place of Josh Reddick. Marisnick will be at centerfield, while Springer shifts to right field.