The July Bobblehead of the Month: Josh Reddick!



Wristbands will be passed out at 12am tonight at the #Astros Team Store. Those with wristbands must stay in line to purchase – leaving the line or removing your wristband forfeits your right to purchase. One bobblehead per person. pic.twitter.com/VgykpVwgDb — Houston Astros (@astros) July 25, 2018

WOO! The Astros are set to release their bobblehead of the month for July. This month's will feature outfielder Josh Reddick.If one wants to receive a Reddick bobblehead, which features a World Series championship belt and a bald eagle, this is what you need to know:It would be smart to arrive at the Astros' team store early Wednesday night. Wristbands will begin releasing at midnight, and fans must stay in line.Leaving the line or removing your wristband will result in no bobblehead. Only one bobblehead can be purchased per person.