HOUSTON ASTROS

Want a Josh Reddick bobblehead? Here's how to get one for yourself

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Reddick dresses as Spiderman during Picnic in the Park (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
WOO! The Astros are set to release their bobblehead of the month for July. This month's will feature outfielder Josh Reddick.

If one wants to receive a Reddick bobblehead, which features a World Series championship belt and a bald eagle, this is what you need to know:


It would be smart to arrive at the Astros' team store early Wednesday night. Wristbands will begin releasing at midnight, and fans must stay in line.

Leaving the line or removing your wristband will result in no bobblehead. Only one bobblehead can be purchased per person.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrossportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Gray tries to build on return as Rockies face Astros
Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2
Alex Bregman named as finalist for MLB award
Former Astros clubhouse manager passes away
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt 'cleared and ready to go,' says Texans GM
Carmelo Anthony expected to sign with Rockets after Hawks trade
Gray tries to build on return as Rockies face Astros
Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen walks out of jail after crash that killed 2 students
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
Friend charged after teen taking selfies with loaded gun dies
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
5 suspects arrested after chase and search in north Harris Co.
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Show More
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped during home invasion
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
More News