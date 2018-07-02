Astros to hold voting rally for All-Star Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There is no better time to get a vote in for your favorite Astros players for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. The organization is holding a voting rally from 12-1 p.m. at the AT&T store in Meyerland.
🚨 voting rally alert! 🚨— Houston Astros (@astros) July 1, 2018
Stop by AT&T at 232 Meyerland Plaza tomorrow to #VoteAstros and get a pair of tickets to the game on July 5!#AllStrosGame ➡️ https://t.co/C9XSBgkLJz pic.twitter.com/esygum6DbV
Not only can fan votes for multiple Astros to participate in the All-Star game, but they can receive tickets to the Astros vs. White Sox game on July 5. Voting for the Astros and receiving tickets? This is too good to pass up.
Many Astros players are in the running to start in this year's All-Star Game. Jose Altuve leads all voters and Carlos Correa is inching closer to starting at the SS position.
Voting for the game officially ends Thursday, July 5 at 10:59 p.m. If unable to attend the voting rally, you can still vote here for your Astros.