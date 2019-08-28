Sports

Astros' Josh Reddick and Joe Biagini bring the laughs with surprise for United passengers and employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Astros players hit a home run, and they weren't even in the ballpark.

On Wednesday morning, Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick and pitcher Joe Biagini visited the United Airlines Terminal C at George Bush Intercontinental Airport to surprise customers and employees.

And along with their baseball skills, it appears they've got some comedic chops, too.

Biagini hopped on the intercom and told the passengers before they boarded that they were just going to pick a spot to send them. He then passed the intercom to Reddick, who inhaled helium and continued the jokes.

"We are boarding by strength, so whoever is the strongest gets to go first, and then we'll arm wrestle as we go to decide the order," Biagini said.

"If you'd like to go to Disney World, you can go on this flight to Orlando. It's going to be a pretty short flight," Reddick said in a high-pitched voice, noting that he's been to both Disney World, in Florida, and Disneyland in California.

Based on the laughs and the smiles, it appears these customers definitely had a sense of humor.



After everyone boarded, the real work began for the duo outside.


Clad in yellow safety vests that said "Manager" on the back, Reddick and Biagini teamed up to get "W" when it came to customer service, loading bags and pushing planes.

But do they see themselves having a future as air traffic controllers?

"I don't know what my career options will be after baseball, but I'm a little concerned about accidentally directing one plane into another plane," Biagini said.

Guess not.

The event kicked off with Reddick and Biagini signing autographs and posing for pictures with United employees.

United is a partner of the Houston Astros.





Josh Reddick and Joe Biagini entertained customers and employees while they were on the tarmac.



