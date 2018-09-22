Come out to the #Astros Team Store from 11am-12pm to see the @AstrosStars and from 12-1pm to see @OrbitAstros!



Be some of the first to get your hands in Postseason gear. 🧢 pic.twitter.com/qzXEHNOLao — Houston Astros (@astros) September 22, 2018

The #Astros Team Store postseason clinch event continues through 3pm today! Some things coming up:



8-9am: MMP Tour Vouchers to select dates in 2019 with $150 purchase (while supplies last).

9-10am: Ticket Vouchers to select games in 2019 with $150 purchase (while supplies last) — Houston Astros (@astros) September 22, 2018

The Houston Astros clinched a spot in the playoffs and fans are invited to its celebratory store events.On Saturday, up until 3 p.m., fans can get a ticket voucher to select games in 2019 with a purchase of more than $150.The team's store event comes a day after their Friday night win of 11-3 against the Angels.The Astros are now getting ready for game two against the Los Angeles Angels.