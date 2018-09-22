HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Astros store holds postseason clinch event

EMBED

The Houston Astros' store will be holding a clinch event Saturday until 3 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros clinched a spot in the playoffs and fans are invited to its celebratory store events.

On Saturday, up until 3 p.m., fans can get a ticket voucher to select games in 2019 with a purchase of more than $150.


The team's store event comes a day after their Friday night win of 11-3 against the Angels.


The Astros are now getting ready for game two against the Los Angeles Angels.
