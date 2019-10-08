HAPPENING NOW: Astros' pivotal Game 4 underway in Tampa Bay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Astros starting Justin Verlander on short rest while also needing more production at the bat, Houston began Game 4 facing reliever Diego Castillo, who got the nod to start but not to go past the an inning or two.In the first inning, George Springer led off with a base hit, leaving Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve to get him to second. Both hitters, though, struck out. Clean up hitter Alex Bregman faced the same fate, with the team retiring without any runs on the board.The Houston Astros and Justin Verlander have come to the mutual decision when it comes to Game 4. It's to give the ace the ball and manhandle the Tampa Bay Rays batting order.Verlander is getting the nod to start for Houston on three days' rest, which is a huge undertaking in postseason baseball.The decision could either send the 'Stros to an AL Championship Series date with the New York Yankees, or haunt them to a potential ouster in the postseason.While the former Cy Young Award winner considers the worst, he believes that his club is equipped to put the AL Wild Card winner out for good."If everything doesn't go well, we also have Gerrit Cole," Verlander said of his platoon-mate and possibly only competition for this year's Cy Young race. "That's a pretty great luxury to have. But I'm going to approach it like the first game and any other playoff game I've ever pitched."Right after the Game 3 loss, Verlander said he's "gonna treat it like it's win or go home.""He's ready. It's his game," manager A.J. Hinch agreed.Verlander was the Game 1 starter in Houston, where he pitched seven innings, gave up just one hit, and struck out eight batters on 100 pitches.What the Astros need most of all is production at the plate. Houston was held to three runs in Game 3. In Games 1 and 2, the typically offensive-minded 'Stros were able to plate six and three runs, respectively, buoyed by Verlander and Cole's performances on the mound.If necessary, the series returns to Houston for Game 5 on Thursday.