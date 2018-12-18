HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Alex Bregman is at it again.
The Houston Astros star spent his weekend serving as an umpire for a Premier Baseball 10U league scrimmage.
Bregman, along with a couple friends, spent the day calling balls and strikes for the youth baseball.
Bregman's umpire stint will be part of a new episode on his YouTube channel called 'Bad Umpires.'
