Alex Bregman is at it again.The Houston Astros star spent his weekend serving as an umpire for a Premier Baseball 10U league scrimmage.Bregman, along with a couple friends, spent the day calling balls and strikes for the youth baseball.Bregman's umpire stint will be part of a new episode on his YouTube channel called 'Bad Umpires.'