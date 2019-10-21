Astros star offering fans chance to win tickets to World Series games

The Astros star is giving fans an opportunity to win lower level tickets to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.
On Sunday night, the Houston pitcher took to Twitter to make the announcement:
"Save some puppies and get to go to the World Series for it!?!?" McCullers wrote.
RT!!!! WHO WANTS TO HELP THE @LMcCullersJrFdn SAVE SOME PUPPIES AND GET TO GO TO THE WORLD SERIES FOR IT!?!? Click the link below for your chance at winning #WorldSeries2019 tickets to Games 1 and 2 in Houston!!! https://t.co/OZbFRCBwLc— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 20, 2019
Fans can enter for a chance to win by donating to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation. The foundation aims to promote pet adoptions and raise awareness for shelters and programs.
But hurry -- the winner will be chosen tonight at 8 p.m.