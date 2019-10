Astros star offering fans chance to win tickets to World Series games

RT!!!! WHO WANTS TO HELP THE @LMcCullersJrFdn SAVE SOME PUPPIES AND GET TO GO TO THE WORLD SERIES FOR IT!?!? Click the link below for your chance at winning #WorldSeries2019 tickets to Games 1 and 2 in Houston!!! https://t.co/OZbFRCBwLc — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you don't have tickets to watch the Houston Astros take on the Washington Nationals at the World Series, Lance McCullers may just help you out.The Astros star is giving fans an opportunity to win lower level tickets to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.On Sunday night, the Houston pitcher took to Twitter to make the announcement:"Save some puppies and get to go to the World Series for it!?!?" McCullers wrote.Fans can enter for a chance to win by donating to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation . The foundation aims to promote pet adoptions and raise awareness for shelters and programs.But hurry -- the winner will be chosen tonight at 8 p.m.