Sports

Astros star offering fans chance to win tickets to World Series games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you don't have tickets to watch the Houston Astros take on the Washington Nationals at the World Series, Lance McCullers may just help you out.

The Astros star is giving fans an opportunity to win lower level tickets to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

RELATED: Lance McCullers Jr. offers WS tickets to fans taunted in NY

On Sunday night, the Houston pitcher took to Twitter to make the announcement:

"Save some puppies and get to go to the World Series for it!?!?" McCullers wrote.



Fans can enter for a chance to win by donating to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation. The foundation aims to promote pet adoptions and raise awareness for shelters and programs.

But hurry -- the winner will be chosen tonight at 8 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesdogshouston astrospetspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
Here's how cold Houston will get from this front
Astros fans taunted in NY showed off Texas friendliness
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
Houston barber makes buzz with Astros logo haircuts
Show More
Train derails in northeast Houston causing major traffic delays
No tropical development expected in the Atlantic in the next five days
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
One more example of how 'Stros fans look out for each other
More TOP STORIES News