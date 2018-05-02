SPORTS

Astros shut out for 2nd straight game vs Yankees, 4-0

Houston Astros took another shut out loss against the New York Yankees, 4-0 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An MVP did some big things inside Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the Astros, that MVP, who hit two home runs off of Dallas Keuchel, plays in pinstripes.

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton accounted for four runs, including a two-run round-tripper in the first inning, as the Houston Astros fall, 4-0.

In a repeat of Tuesday's loss, Astros batters were kept in check. Yankees pitcher Luis Severino pitched a scoreless complete game, allowing just five hits, a walk, and striking out 10.

Houston went 5-for-32 at the plate for the night, and the Yankees have kept the Astros without a run for 22 consecutive innings, dating back to the opening game of the series.

Houston's starter Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings and allowed three hits, including two Stanton homers, for the loss.

Stanton, last year's National League MVP with the Miami Marlins, went 3-for-4, including four RBIs and three hits.

The four-game series wraps up with a matinee on Thursday. Lance McCullers Jr. takes the mound for a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.
