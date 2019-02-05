Astros shortstop Carlos Correa wins $5M arbitration award

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4455323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Martha Rodriguez talks about her daughter's engagment to Correa

--Teddy KGB, 'Rounders'Carlos Correa will earn five times his 2018 salary in the upcoming season, thanks to an arbiter awarding him $5 million in 2019.The Astros shortstop was offered $4.25 million before his hearing.The ruling is the first of three seasons that are arbitration-eligible for the former All-Star and AL Rookie of the Year.Correa has had to battle multiple injuries over the last two seasons. He played in 109 and 110 games in 2017 and 2018, respectively.Since debuting in 2015 at 20 years old, Correa holds a .277 career batting average, with 495 hits, 313 RBIs and 81 home runs.However, Correa's production was big in Houston's 2017 World Series season, which saw him deliver 21 hits, 14 RBIs and five home runs.The arbitration ruling comes a day after the Astros announced a one-year deal with pitcher Chris Devinski to avoid arbitration.