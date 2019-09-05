Astros sell out of Bun B-designed hat after long wait for fans

The 'Stros and rapper Bun B collaborated on three new baseball caps that went on sale Thursday.
The sale was set to begin at 1 p.m., but fans at the front of a line waited since 8 a.m. to get in on the Bun B designs. For their efforts, though, fans got every hat available.
Fittingly, there were 713 of the white-orange and navy-gold bill hats available for the release.
Those were both being sold in snapback and fitted styles. A snapback was $35 while a fitted was valued at $45.
A rarer navy suede cap with a solid gold H was being offered, but only 150 hats in that style were available. This hat also had the words "Trill OG," a reference to Bun B, in gold to match the H.
According to the prices listed on Bun B's Instagram page, the rare cap had a $281 price tag
People lined up for hours to get their hands on @BunBTrillOG’s limited edition @astros hats today. 713 orange|white and blue|gold versions were made. 🧡 There’s only 150 of the blue suede, which cost $281 in honor of one of Houston’s area codes. 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/wj5aFBUK6g— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) September 5, 2019
In the past, Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, has represented not only for the 'Stros, but for the Rockets and Texans.
His fandom may have rubbed others the wrong way, but he's stayed true to the teams he loves.
SEE ALSO: Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Follow Erica Simon on Twitter and Facebook.