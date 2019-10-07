Astros rocked early in ALDS Game 3 loss against Tampa Bay

Miley up in the bullpen. #Astros show their hand a bit if they have to play game 4 Tuesday. #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 7, 2019

Verlander on game 4 start (on 3 days rest): I'm gonna treat it like it's win or go home." Exactly what you'd expect from one of the best of all time. #TakeItBack #Astros — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros drew first blood with a solo home run by Jose Altuve in the first inning of ALDS Game 3, but Zack Greinke gave up a three-run home run in a hitting clinic all game-long by the Rays.Houston, which had the potential to sweep into the AL Championship Series on Monday, dropped Game 3, 10-3.In the second inning, Greinke gave up a single to Avisail Garcia. After a ground out and a hit-by-a-pitch to Travis d'Arnaud, Kevin Kiermaier smashed home run to right-center field.Greinke gave up two more solo shots, one to Ji-Man Choi in the third and another to Brandon Lowe in the fourth.Greinke's afternoon ended with 3.2 innings pitched, five hits, five earned runs and five strikeouts on 61 pitches.After Lowe's home run, the Rays added three more in the fourth inning. Astros were behind 8-1.Manager A.J. Hinch looked to the bullpen, first with Hector Rondon, who gave up a hit on just five pitches. Rondon was then relieved by Wade Miley, who is ordinarily the Astros' fourth starting pitcher in the rotation.After a scoreless fifth for both teams, the Astros started the sixth inning with back-to-back hits by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez. The following hitter, Yuli Gurriel, hit a bouncer past the infield to drive in Bregman and Alvarez, cutting the deficit 8-3.In the home half of the sixth, Miley gave up a home run to the first batter of the inning Willy Adames. The Astros' deficit widened, 9-3.After a scoreless seventh for the Astros, the Rays dug more into Miley, with two base hits in their side of the inning. Joe Smith entered in relief with two baserunners and one out. The Rays added another run off of a d'Arnaud sacrifice fly to right, making it 10-3.The Astros came up empty on offense the rest of the way, dropping Game 3.Game 4 is slated for Tuesday in Tampa Bay, with the time depending on the result of Twins-Yankees ALDS Game 3. New York leads that series 2-0.Directly after the game, Hinch announced Justin Verlander will start Game 4 on three days' rest. In Game 1, Verlander pitched seven innings, giving up just one hit and striking out eight batters on 100 pitches.