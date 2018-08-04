Astros righty Lance McCullers exits vs. Dodgers with elbow discomfort

LOS ANGELES -- Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. left the Astros' game against the Dodgers because of right elbow discomfort.
The right-hander gave up two hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two before departing Saturday night.
The Astros were leading 1-0 when McCullers walked off while pointing to his right arm.
They added four runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.
McCullers was back on the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since he started Game 7 of last year's World Series, in which the Astros beat Los Angeles.
He lost his past three starts prior to Saturday.
