Houston Astros riding momentum into World Series Game 5

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- After a dominant Game 4 victory in the World Series, the Houston Astros are riding all the momentum going into Game 5.The home team has yet to win a game this series and whoever wins Sunday night will be just one win away from a World Series championship.Alex Bregman finally broke out of his slump in Game 5 with a grand slam and five RBI's. Robinson Chirinos has homered in the last two games and could make it a trifecta.While the expectation was a battle of aces on the mound in Game 5, we'll have to wait until Game 6 for that. It was announced Sunday afternoon that Max Scherzer was scratched due to neck spasms.RELATED:When speaking to the media, Scherzer said he could barely lift his arm and that it's impossible for him to pitch right now. The Nationals hope he's available for a Game 7, if necessary.Astros ace Gerrit Cole takes the mound Sunday night as he looks to bounce back from a disastrous Game 1 start. That Game 1 loss was Cole's first loss since May 22.RELATED:The World Series is set to return to Houston on Tuesday for a Game 6. Whoever wins Sunday night will be hoping to celebrate on Tuesday.