Jan. 22-24 : Houston and surrounding cities

: Houston and surrounding cities Jan. 22 : Austin

: Austin Jan. 23 : Corpus Christi

: Corpus Christi Jan. 24: San Antonio

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Thursday, Jan. 24

EMBED >More News Videos Houston Astros become surprise Whataburger workers

If you're a fan of Tony Kemp, Chris Devenski or any of the guys who call the action of Houston Astros games, you'll be glad to know they will be part of the team's Caravan tour this month.The team revealed the locations and the player lineup for each stop of this year's tour.The team announced the following dates and cities will get stops for the Astros Caravan:On Friday, the stops and players were announced:, 369 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 23155 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 23501 Cinco Branch Blvd., Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Open topublic), 1104 C-bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX . 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., address to be determined. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 734 East Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 20311 Champion Forest Dr., Spring, TX. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 5325 South Rice Ave., Houston, TX. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.The team was still determining details for the San Antonio stop on Jan. 24.The team noted players at Academy appearances will only sign commemorative autograph cards provided at each store location.In recent offseasons, the Astros have connected with their faithful fan, even surprising some as Whataburger drive-thru workers, for example.The appearances all lead up to the annual Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park, set for Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.