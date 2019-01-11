HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're a fan of Tony Kemp, Chris Devenski or any of the guys who call the action of Houston Astros games, you'll be glad to know they will be part of the team's Caravan tour this month.
The team revealed the locations and the player lineup for each stop of this year's tour.
The team announced the following dates and cities will get stops for the Astros Caravan:
- Jan. 22-24: Houston and surrounding cities
- Jan. 22: Austin
- Jan. 23: Corpus Christi
- Jan. 24: San Antonio
On Friday, the stops and players were announced:
Tuesday, Jan. 22
KATY
Players/broadcaster: Tyler White, Brady Rodgers, Steve Sparks
Chick-fil-A, 369 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, 23155 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Caravan Jam at La Centerra, 23501 Cinco Branch Blvd., Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
AUSTIN/ROUND ROCK
Players/broadcaster: Kyle Tucker, Josh James, Chris Devenski, Todd Kalas
Round Rock Express Luncheon, Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Open to ticketed public)
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing , 1104 C-bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX . 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
CORPUS CHRISTI
Players/broadcaster: Myles Straw, Max Stassi, Corbin Martin, Robert Ford
Whataburger, address to be determined. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Caravan Jam at Whataburger Field, 734 East Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
NORTH HOUSTON - WOODLANDS AREA
Players/broadcaster: Jake Marisnick, Tyler White, Geoff Blum
H-E-B, 20311 Champion Forest Dr., Spring, TX. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Caravan Jam at Fountains at Waterway Square, 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CENTRAL HOUSTON - INNER LOOP
Players/broadcaster: Tony Kemp, Robinson Chirinos, AJ Hinch, Steve Sparks
Chick-fil-A, 5325 South Rice Ave., Houston, TX. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, 2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The team was still determining details for the San Antonio stop on Jan. 24.
The team noted players at Academy appearances will only sign commemorative autograph cards provided at each store location.
In recent offseasons, the Astros have connected with their faithful fan, even surprising some as Whataburger drive-thru workers, for example.
The appearances all lead up to the annual Astros FanFest at Minute Maid Park, set for Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
World Series champs surprise Whataburger customers