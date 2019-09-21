Sports

Astros releasing Carlos Correa bobblehead as part of Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans at Saturday's game vs. the Angels could not only be celebrating an Astros division title, but they can also get a Carlos Correa bobblehead.

Correa is holding the Puerto Rico flag in the bobblehead, showing off his proud colors.

On top of that, the Astros are also holding a Hispanic Heritage street festival from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks and games to play. You will need a game ticket to attend.

The Astros can win the AL West with either a win vs. the Angels or an Athletics loss to the Rangers.
