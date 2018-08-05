The Astros have reinstated RHP Roberto Osuna from the restricted list today and have added him to the active roster...he will take the roster spot of RHP Lance McCullers Jr., who was placed on the 10-day DL with right elbow discomfort. — Houston Astros (@astros) August 5, 2018

Houston Astros' new right-hand pitcher Roberto Osuna has been reinstated after completing his suspension requirementsWith Lance McCullers Jr. placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right elbow discomfort, the team announced they would be reinstating Roberto Osuna in place of McCullers.Osuna, who was recently traded to the Astros, was placed on domestic violence suspension for the accusation of assaulting a woman in May.MLB retroactively instituted the suspension on May 8 when he was arrested, with the ban expiring on Aug. 4.In a release from the Astros, Osuna was reinstated to after completing his MLB domestic violence program.