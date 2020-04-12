Sports

Astros radio host asks Houstonians to help stop spread of COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros radio announcer Steve Sparks said he misses baseball, but after a health scare in December 2019, he's keeping all things in perspective.

After a workout, Steve said he started experiencing chest pains and arm numbness.

His wife Michelle, who has a medical background in signs, said her husband was having a heart attack.

Steve was rushed to the hospital, and doctors were able to save his life.

Steve said he's thankful for a second chance at life, and he's going to be an example to others to live healthier.

His message to Astros fans missing their favorite team, "Flatten the curve."

Steve is asking everyone to do their part in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astroscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
120 attended in-person Easter service, church said
COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
Indoor egg hunts and other creative ideas to celebrate Easter
Baby chicks explore Willis Tower in Chicago
Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus pandemic
Show More
Texas cases rising as Abbott hopes to reopen businesses
Chilly temperatures tonight
Burglar stuck inside pipe screamed for help in SW Houston
Simone Biles shows off skills in handstand challenge video
Exponentially fewer robocalls received amid the coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News