Astros radio host asks Houstonians to help stop spread of COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros radio announcer Steve Sparks said he misses baseball, but after a health scare in December 2019, he's keeping all things in perspective.

After a workout, Steve said he started experiencing chest pains and arm numbness.

His wife Michelle, who has a medical background in signs, said her husband was having a heart attack.

Steve was rushed to the hospital, and doctors were able to save his life.

Steve said he's thankful for a second chance at life, and he's going to be an example to others to live healthier.

His message to Astros fans missing their favorite team, "Flatten the curve."

Steve is asking everyone to do their part in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases.
