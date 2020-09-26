Astros' playoff run: Game 1 against the Twins is on ABC13

Game 1 : Today, 1 p.m., ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' voyage back to the World Series during this pandemic-shortened season begins today in Minnesota. Their first challenge: win two games against the American League Central champions, the Twins.Game 1 of the Astros and Twins' best-of-three wild card series is at 1 p.m. ABC13 is broadcasting the game.The Astros are the No. 6 seed under one-time-only expanded postseason. They clinched the playoff spot, which in any other season would mean an elimination from postseason contention, by going 29-31 in the 60-game regular season.Under the new playoff rules, the entire wild card series is being played in Minneapolis. The Astros will need to win two on the road to advance to the AL divisional round, where either the Athletics or Chicago White Sox would be the opponent.After the end of the 60-game regular season, the Astros found out when they would face the Twins. Here is the series schedule, with the first game airing on ABC13:The Astros qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after finishing second in the AL West. The eight teams to qualify in each league include the three division champions, the second-place teams in each division, and the two best remaining league records regardless of division.The Twins mark the first opponent that the Astros have faced who aren't in the AL West or NL West this season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB kept teams limited to opponents in their own division and the corresponding division in the opposite league.If the Astros make a deep playoff run, they would have to play the AL divisional and championship series in California. Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and San Diego's Petco Park were designated as neutral sites for that portion of the bracket.Thewill all take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.