Astros players step up to help those in need during coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros players are stepping up to the plate, while many families try to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.On Saturday, Astros outfielder George Springer announced that he would be donating $100,000 to Minute Maid Park employees who are impacted by the cancellation of events.Following that announcement, Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers Jr. announced that they would be donating meals to the Houston Food Bank for families affected by school's closing.The kind gestures come after it was announced earlier this week that the MLB is suspending spring training and pushing back the season opener amid growing coronavirus concerns."This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.MLB also indefinitely postponed 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona."MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible," MLB added.