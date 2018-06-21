SPORTS

Astros players and trainers assist with national PLAY campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

National PLAY campaign visits Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The National PLAY (Promoting a Lifestyle of Activity for Youth) campaign is set to visit all 30 MLB ballparks in 2018 and recently made its stop at Minute Maid Park. Dallas Keuchel, Jake Marisnick along with multiple Astros trainers and coaches were present at the event and assisted in drills.

Some of the drills for participants focused on strength and conditioning and the importance of avoiding performance-enhancing drugs.

The overall campaign looks to teach children the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle. This campaign has held over 300 events at MLB ballparks.

Donations for the campaign are given by the Ruderman Family Foundation, Major League Baseball Charities, the Taylor Hooton Foundation and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation. Keuchel is an Advisory Board member for the Taylor Hooton Foundation.
