Astros pitcher Justin Verlander to start his 2nd MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is the American League starting pitcher for Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

The team announced the right-hander will be starting in the Midsummer Classic for the second time in his career, having already earned the role back in 2012. According to the Astros, Verlander joins 19 hall of famers as the only pitchers to start in two All-Star Games.

Entering the break, Verlander, an eight-time All-Star, is 10-4 this season with 153 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.98. Verlander last pitched Friday in a losing effort against the Angels.

This year's All-Star Game is the 36-year-old's eighth of his career.

With Verlander's selection, the AL team will now have four Houston Astros players on the field by first pitch. Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and George Springer all were name starters this year.

Opposite Verlander is National League starter Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers.



