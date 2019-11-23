Sports

Astros pitcher passing out turkeys to families in need

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lance McCullers Jr. is trading in his Astros cap for that of Big Brother to bring some holiday spirit for families in need.

The All-Star pitcher was at Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Houston Headquarters to give out turkeys to families connected with the non-profit whose mission is to provide at-risk youth "strong and enduring one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever."

The turkeys were provided by ThrIVe Drip Spa, which will launch a second Houston location at 3277 Southwest Freeway in early December. The event was also made possible by a donation by Wal-Mart.

McCullers is masking the most of his recovery after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He missed the entire 2019 season on the field, but never failed to cheer on the Astros, help the Houston community and make connections with fans.

See at the he's been up to from rescuing homeless dogs to helping a burglazied boxing gym:
Lance McCullers Jr. saves hundreds of pets a week with Rescued Pets Movement

Lance McCullers to burglarized 713 Boxing Club in Houston: How can I help?

Lance McCullers Jr. offers WS tickets to fans taunted in NY

Fan who lost 100 lbs. asks Astros star to re-do photo

Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
