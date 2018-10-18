SPORTS

MAJOR LEAGUE RELIEF: Astros pitcher wants to help student who suffers from sleep apnea

A sleep apnea diagnoses helped Astros pitcher Josh James jump to the majors, and he's hoping to help another student do the same.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
When it comes to the Astros, it's not all about the race for a repeat.

Astros pitcher Josh James has an entire elementary school excited. He's helping a student with a project that impacts them both: Sleep apnea.

Hassler Elementary student Jonah Davis reached out to James on Twitter to ask for an interview, and was shocked when James said yes.

James was able to go from the minors to the majors when he was diagnosed with sleep apnea and changed his training.

Davis says his classmates, "Flipped out."

James will be heading to the school to do an in-person interview.

