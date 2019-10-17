Sports

Astros payroll versus the Yankees, who pays more?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know the Astros and Yankees are the two best teams in baseball but how do they stack up payroll-wise.

The Astros who won 107 games during the season have a payroll of $168 million, while the Yankees who won 103 games have a payroll of $218 million.

The Astros' highest paid play is pitcher Zack Greinke who is earning $34.5 million a year. The Yankees' highest paid player is outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $26 million.

Astros hurler Justin Verlander is making $28 million a year, while star second baseman Jose Altuve is taking in $9.5 annually.

The Yankees' top hurler Masahiro Tanaka is making $22 million a year, while veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hauling in $21.67 million a year.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman who is making $640,500 this year, looks to get big raise in 2020 with $13 million a year.

According to Spotrac.com, here are the top ten payrolls in the MLB:
  1. Red Sox $229M
  2. Cubs $218M
  3. Yankees $218M
  4. Dodgers $200M
  5. Giants $178M
  6. Cardinals $174M
  7. Astros $168M
  8. Nationals $168M
  9. Angels $160M
  10. Mets $160M
