Astros payroll verses the Yankees, who pays more?

The Astros who won 107 games during the season have a payroll of $168 million, while the Yankees who won 103 games have a payroll of $218 million.
The Astros' highest paid play is pitcher Zack Greinke who is earning $34.5 million a year. The Yankees' highest paid player is outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $26 million.
Astros hurler Justin Verlander is making $28 million a year, while star second baseman Jose Altuve is taking in $9.5 annually.
The Yankees' top hurler Masahiro Tanaka is making $22 million a year, while veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hauling in $21.67 million a year.
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman who is making $640,500 this year, looks to get big raise in 2020 with $13 million a year.
According to Spotrac.com, here are the top ten payrolls in the MLB:
- Red Sox $229M
- Cubs $218M
- Yankees $218M
- Dodgers $200M
- Giants $178M
- Cardinals $174M
- Astros $168M
- Nationals $168M
- Angels $160M
- Mets $160M