Astros payroll verses the Yankees, who pays more?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know the Astros and Yankees are the two best teams in baseball but how do they stack up payroll-wise.The Astros who won 107 games during the season have a payroll of $168 million, while the Yankees who won 103 games have a payroll of $218 million.The Astros' highest paid play is pitcher Zack Greinke who is earning $34.5 million a year. The Yankees' highest paid player is outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $26 million.Astros hurler Justin Verlander is making $28 million a year, while star second baseman Jose Altuve is taking in $9.5 annually.The Yankees' top hurler Masahiro Tanaka is making $22 million a year, while veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hauling in $21.67 million a year.Astros third baseman Alex Bregman who is making $640,500 this year, looks to get big raise in 2020 with $13 million a year.According to Spotrac.com, here are the top ten payrolls in the MLB: