Astros outfielder George Springer out of lineup with tight quad

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer was scratched from the lineup for Monday night's game at Seattle with left quad tightness.
Springer just came off the disabled list Friday after recovering from a sprained right thumb.
Manager A.J. Hinch said Springer could be available off the bench Monday night. Hinch also said Springer might have to deal with soreness in his right thumb the rest of the season.
Springer is hitting .249 this season with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbgeorge springerhouston astrosa j hinch
sportsespnmlbgeorge springerhouston astrosa j hinch