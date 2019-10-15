Sports

Astros out to early lead in Game 3 as ALCS shifts to NY

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are out to an early 1-0 lead after Jose Altuve's home run in the first inning of Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

Altuve swung at the first pitch of his at-bat delivered by Luis Severino, blasting a 420-foot bomb to the Yankees bullpen out in centerfield of Yankee Stadium.

After that, the Astros threatened, with a Michael Brantley walk, a Yuli Gurriel slow groundball in the outfield, and another walk of Yordan Alvarez. Carlos Correa struck out, though, retiring the side.

Gerrit Cole also faced a first-inning bases loaded jam, after allowing two hits and a walk. The Astros maintained the lead, though.

Josh Reddick, the first batter of the Astros' second inning, crushed a slider for a home run to deep right field, extending the lead, 2-0.

SEE ALSO: Astros star Josh Reddick and wife Jett welcome twin boys

Astros wouldn't be in ALCS tie without Correa's resurgence

The Houston Astros wouldn't be at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday tied in the AL Championship Series without Carlos Correa.

The shortstop, who was quiet offensively to start the postseason and was sidelined for most of the year due to injury, is in peak playoff form.
During Sunday's Game 2, Correa drove in the run that got the Astros the first lead of the matchup and also walked off with a game-winning home run in the 11th inning.

His heroism at bat was also matched in the field. He was responsible for a heads-up throw to home that saved a run in the sixth inning.

This was the Carlos Correa that his teammates and manager A.J. Hinch knew was capable, especially in high stakes situations.

"Just him being himself, and finding ways to contribute, is really important for our team. We don't really ask anyone to do anything more. He's really good. He needs to be himself. He's a tremendous player. He kinda makes his presence known in all facets of the game when he's right. And I think that's a key part of our team in order for us to be complete," Hinch told reporters before Game 3.

Correa's fielding and impact on the scoreboard will be needed to back up starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who will take the mound in Game 3.

The dominant right-hander put the team on his back in Game 5 of the AL Division Series, and it will be his brick wall-like approach that will potentially keep any Yankees runs off the board.







SEE ALSO:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosnew york yankees
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landscaper accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
Deputy accused of touching woman in hot tub then assaulting her
Former justice of the peace charged after allegedly slapping Yankees fan
Mattress Mack shows off iconic Houston sports memorabilia
Family of woman killed in botched raid says HPD is 'uncooperative'
Video of how Panera prepares mac and cheese goes viral
Hunter Biden denies doing anything wrong in Ukraine, China
Show More
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
Astros fan turning heads with custom wrapped Corvette
Landscaper who drowned may have been held down by gear
Furniture store donates $31,850 to family of fallen HCSO deputy
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
More TOP STORIES News