Astros open 2019 without Correa, Reddick vs. Tampa Bay

Carlos Correa had been listed as day-to-day heading into Thursday's season opener vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. The shortstop was ruled out of the lineup, replaced by infielder Aledmys Diaz, an offseason acquisition from Toronto who is essentially a replacement for Marwin Gonzalez.
Correa had been questionable due to a neck injury sustained in a spring training game last Friday.
Josh Reddick is also out of the lineup. He had been listed day-to-day due to back stiffness, MLB.com reported. Reddick was not in the second of two spring training games vs. Pittsburgh earlier this week.
While Correa and Reddick are out of the lineup on opening day, the rest of the Astros are still being looked at as a superstar lineup. Houston's opening day batting order is as follows, according to ESPN:
- George Springer, RF
- Jose Altuve, 2B
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Michael Brantley, LF
- Yuli Gurriel, 1B
- Tyler White, DH
- Robinson Chirinos, C
- Aledmys Diaz, SS
- Jake Marisnick, CF
Manager A.J. Hinch is sending ace starter Justin Verlander to the hill against defending AL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell.
As if he would need it, Verlander has renewed motivation entering the season. After last season's Cy Young snubbing and an ALCS elimination, the 36-year-old has a new two-year, $66 million contract that should make the Astros competitive beyond 2019.
Overall, Houston has the endorsement of MLB experts across the country. For instance, Sports Illustrated, the same magazine that predicted a 2017 World Series title three years prior to the win, have the Astros duplicating that success this year.
Houston's opening day duel with the Rays is set for a 3 p.m. first pitch.
MORE HOUSTON ASTROS NEWS:
- Houston Astros players go undercover as Academy workers
- 'TAKE IT BACK': Astros unveil all of the fan freebies for 2019
- Renderings of the Astros Hall of Fame Alley revealed at FanFest
- Karbach Brewery and Astros' new beer on the shelves
- Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks 6-year, multi-million dollar deal
- Astros' Alex Bregman is ready to beat the Red Sox
- NO WORK, ALL PLAY: This office is the envy of all Astros fans