Nobody will be in the clubhouse. Team would celebrate the following day. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) September 26, 2018

The Houston Astros are officially on the brink of their second straight AL West Division championship.On Tuesday night, the Astros were propelled by a first inning home run by Alex Bregman and a nearly unbreakable pitching staff in their 4-1 victory vs. the Blue Jays.The Astros cut their magic number to clinch the division to just one game. Houston finished the game ahead of the Oakland Athletics' contest with the Seattle Mariners.The A's, who clinched a playoff spot on Monday night, could actually give the Astros the division later Tuesday night in the event of a loss.While a division clincher is possible just hours after their game in Toronto, the Astros have indicated the celebration would be delayed to Wednesday after they have completed their game with Toronto in the afternoon.Tuesday night's win also gave the Astros 100 wins in 2018. They became the first team to score back-to-back 100-win seasons since the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 2004 and 2005.Houston finishes the season with a four-game series in Baltimore starting Thursday.