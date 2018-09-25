SPORTS

Houston Astros on brink of 2nd straight AL West title after 4-1 win vs. Blue Jays

EMBED </>More Videos

Just days after clinching a playoff spot, tickets appeared on StubHub for the postseason.

TORONTO, Canada (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros are officially on the brink of their second straight AL West Division championship.

On Tuesday night, the Astros were propelled by a first inning home run by Alex Bregman and a nearly unbreakable pitching staff in their 4-1 victory vs. the Blue Jays.

The Astros cut their magic number to clinch the division to just one game. Houston finished the game ahead of the Oakland Athletics' contest with the Seattle Mariners.

The A's, who clinched a playoff spot on Monday night, could actually give the Astros the division later Tuesday night in the event of a loss.

RELATED: Astros playoff tickets go on sale Friday

While a division clincher is possible just hours after their game in Toronto, the Astros have indicated the celebration would be delayed to Wednesday after they have completed their game with Toronto in the afternoon.


Tuesday night's win also gave the Astros 100 wins in 2018. They became the first team to score back-to-back 100-win seasons since the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 2004 and 2005.

Houston finishes the season with a four-game series in Baltimore starting Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBToronto Blue JaysOakland AthleticsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros win 100th, close in on 2nd straight AL West title
Roberto Osuna agrees to peace bond, has assault charge dropped
Rockets blast into training camp in Louisiana
Texans tackle bullying at Blackshear Elementary
More Sports
Top Stories
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Dashcam captures car burglar at Intercontinental Airport
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Father finds bodies of teen son and girl after murder-suicide
Chuck E. Cheese's unveils new modern-style store in Houston
White blood cell donations needed at MD Anderson Cancer Center
Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Nephew of missing Houston family labeled a 'violent predator'
Show More
Man says he was duped by fake parking attendant
New park aims to reclaim more green in downtown Houston
Student with special hearing needs turns to Ted
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Camera captures thief stealing from store with owner in it
More News