That's a sweep! Astros move on to ALDS thanks to this player's go-ahead homer

The Houston Astros are advancing in the postseason with a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins. They will face the winner of the White Sox-Athletics series in the American League divisional round, which will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.Houston got the early lead, 1-0, after Kyle Tucker, with two runners on base, drove in Michael Brantley in the 4th inning.Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, who went 1-1 over five starts in the regular season, was charged with an earned run in the bottom of the 5th inning. An RBI double by Minnesota's Nelson Cruz off of Astros reliever Brooks Raley tied the game up. The run was scored by Marwin Gonzalez, a popular former Houston Astro.During the same sequence, the Twins could have taken the lead, but a relay throw by Tucker to the plate kept it tied.Carlos Correa broke the tie in the 7th inning with a solo homer to centerfield.In the 9th, Tucker hit his second RBI to extend the lead, 3-1.Ryan Pressly, a former Twins reliever, shut the door in the 9th, and Houston is heading to the ALDS.Under the new playoff rules, the Astros were forced to play the entire best-of-three series in Minneapolis.If the Astros make it out of the ALDS, they would play the AL Championship Series at San Diego's Petco Park, which begins on Sunday, Oct. 11.Thewill all take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning Tuesday. Oct. 20.Houston used a combination of steady pitching, especially through reliever Framber Valdez's five innings of work, and late inning runs towin, 4-1.The Astros, who clinched the No. 6 seed in the American League despite a 29-31 regular season record, became the first MLB team in the modern era to win a postseason game with a losing record.With a win Wednesday, they evened up their overall 2020 record.