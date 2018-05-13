SPORTS

Astros moms throw out first pitch to their sons on Mother's Day

Astros moms throw out first pitch before Sunday's game. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In celebration of Mother's Day, the moms of several Houston Astros players took to the diamond to throw out the first pitch.

Laste Altuve (Jose Altuve), Jackie Bregman (Alex Bregman), Sandybell Correa (Carlos Correa), Teresa Keuchel (Dallas Keuchel), Olga Gurriel (Yuli Gurriel), and Sherry McCann (Brian McCann) threw out the first pitch Sunday to their sons at Minute Maid Park.

The players in turn presented a bouquet of flowers to their moms.

Happy Mother's Day!
