HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Cameron Gooch, a 10-year-old Houston Astros fan who touched the lives of many people in the community, was laid to rest Tuesday after his battle with cancer.
Astros manager AJ Hinch posted a photo on Twitter with a touching message about Cameron after the service.
"Today we laid to rest a 10 yr old boy who left a simple message we will display in our kitchen. Thank you Twila Carter for introducing us to the most inspiring, determined, baseball thinking, Astros loving, teammate for a day I've ever met. You left your mark on so many Cam," Hinch wrote.
Today we laid to rest a 10 yr old boy who left a simple message we will display in our kitchen. Thank you Twila Carter for introducing us to the most inspiring, determined, baseball thinking, Astros loving, teammate for a day I’ve ever met. You left your mark on so many Cam. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/GlBNKCUtTK— AJ Hinch (@ajhinch) November 28, 2018
Cameron passed away on Nov. 16 after his more than two year fight with a rare pediatric cancer.
"Cam fought a long and hard battle, and now gets to rest in God's arms and be healed. We are so thankful for all of the love, prayers, and support from all of you," read a post on a Facebook page dedicated to Cameron's journey.
Last year, Cameron's dream came true when he became an Astros player for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
In October, Hinch visited Cameron's 4th grade classmates at Buckalew Elementary.
