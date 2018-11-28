SPORTS

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch pays tribute to young fan Cameron Gooch who died of cancer

Cameron Gooch passed away from cancer on Nov. 16.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cameron Gooch, a 10-year-old Houston Astros fan who touched the lives of many people in the community, was laid to rest Tuesday after his battle with cancer.

Astros manager AJ Hinch posted a photo on Twitter with a touching message about Cameron after the service.

"Today we laid to rest a 10 yr old boy who left a simple message we will display in our kitchen. Thank you Twila Carter for introducing us to the most inspiring, determined, baseball thinking, Astros loving, teammate for a day I've ever met. You left your mark on so many Cam," Hinch wrote.



Cameron passed away on Nov. 16 after his more than two year fight with a rare pediatric cancer.

"Cam fought a long and hard battle, and now gets to rest in God's arms and be healed. We are so thankful for all of the love, prayers, and support from all of you," read a post on a Facebook page dedicated to Cameron's journey.



Last year, Cameron's dream came true when he became an Astros player for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Astros fan lives out dream at Game 4 thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation.



In October, Hinch visited Cameron's 4th grade classmates at Buckalew Elementary.

Click here to read more about Cameron's life.

