Astros manager: Carlos Correa (back) wont be activated 'any time soon'

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa won't come off the disabled list for at least another week as he continues to rehab a back injury.
Meeting with reporters before the defending World Series champions kicked off the second half of the season Friday night against the Angels in California, Houston manager A.J. Hinch said Correa has yet to resume baseball activities but hopes that changes soon.
"The update is much of the same, where he's continuing to report to Minute Maid and make some progress but not enough progress to be fully ramped up to be able to play," Hinch told reporters. "He's not going to be on this road trip. He's not going to be activated any time soon.
"As far as the road trip goes, we're just going to continue to go day by day until we can get him fully into baseball activities and fully into rehab mode. We're happy with where he's at. We're anxious to push him a little bit. That's essentially the update."
The Astros visitColoradoafter the three-game stint in Anaheim. Their next home game is July 27 against the Rangers.
Correa has been out since June 26 with a stiff back. He is hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games.
