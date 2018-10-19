ASTROS LOVEFEST: Team thanks the fans for incredible season

To my teammates, I love you. You are the most special group of people I have ever been around and you made me want to be a better person, player and teammate. I will never forget the moments we shared together. Thank you for everything. It’s always #SIUEFA SZN ❄️ pic.twitter.com/LiOiUqyHwu — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 19, 2018

I love you, Houston. — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) October 19, 2018

The Astros might have come up short, but there is a total lovefest going on across their social media accounts.Lance McCullers Jr. gave a shout out not just to Astros fans but to his teammates Friday, hours after the team was eliminated from the postseason with a 4-1 loss in Game 5 against the Red Sox.McCullers said he's not only proud of his fellow Astros, he wants fans to know they "never go unnoticed or underappreciated.""Thank you Houston and the Astros fans for everything," the pitcher wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Honored to wear the jersey! Until next time!!!"Pitcher Dallas Keuchel wrapped it all up in just four words: