2018 ALDS Game 2: Astros looking for second win against Indians

Astros headed to Game 2 of ALDS today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros race for a repeat continues Saturday, as they prepare for Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

The team is asking all fans to wear orange again to show off their team spirit.

If hitting home runs was the gameplan, then Game 1 was a flawless Astros victory.


A win today for the Houston team would mean they would need to win at least one out of the next three games in order to move on to the ALCS.

Pitcher Gerrit Cole will start Game 2 for the Astros. Cole went 15-5 during the regular season with a 2.88 ERA.

The Indians will trot out Carlos Carrasco to start. The 31-year-old had a record of 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA.

How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game? Eddie Flores found out.



First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. on Saturday.
