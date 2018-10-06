EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4421714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If hitting home runs was the gameplan, then Game 1 was a flawless Astros victory.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4423281" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game? Eddie Flores found out.

The Houston Astros race for a repeat continues Saturday, as they prepare for Game 2 of the American League Division Series.The team is asking all fans to wear orange again to show off their team spirit.A win today for the Houston team would mean they would need to win at least one out of the next three games in order to move on to the ALCS.Pitcher Gerrit Cole will start Game 2 for the Astros. Cole went 15-5 during the regular season with a 2.88 ERA.The Indians will trot out Carlos Carrasco to start. The 31-year-old had a record of 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA.First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. on Saturday.