Houston Astros looking for a sweep against the Cleveland Indians in Game 3 of ALDS

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow says the team is looking at Game 3 like it's Game 1.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) --
Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel takes the mound in what could be the last game of the series against the Cleveland Indians.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS after winning Saturday 3-1.
ABC13's Bob Slovak spoke to Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow about this crucial game saying that the team is looking at it like it's Game 1 of the series.

"That's the way to do it. Last year, Cleveland was up 2-0 going into New York and then ended up going home a week later. We have to stay focused. These guys have their backs against the walls, so they're going to come out fighting," Luhnow said.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch made two switches, starting Brian McCann behind the plate and using Tony Kemp as his DH instead of Tyler White, who served that role in the first two games.

Meanwhile, Indians manager Terry Francona found a simple way to sum up his team's tenuous state this October.

And he channeled Yogi Berra to do it.
"As long as we're still breathing, we're still breathing," Francona said before Monday's critical Game 3 against the Houston Astros. "We just don't have a lot of margin for error."

With his club down 2-0 and batting only .100 (6 for 60) so far in the series and facing left-hander Dallas Keuchel in Game 3, Francona juggled his lineup by starting right-handed hitters Yandy Diaz at designated hitter and Brandon Guyer in right field. Also, Edwin Encarnacion was switched from DH and will play first base, replacing left-handed Yonder Alonso.

The Indians were dominated in Games 1 and 2 by Astros fireballers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Cleveland has had some success against Keuchel, beating him on May 19 in Houston. The Indians scored three runs in the first inning and chased Keuchel after in five innings.

In his second matchup against Cleveland on May 25, he allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings.

If the Astros win, they'll return to the ALCS, with a heavyweight title bout against another superteam on tap for whoever wins the other series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
