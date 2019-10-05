Houston Astros look to take commanding 2-0 lead vs. Tampa Bay Rays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After dazzling performances from Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve in Game 1 of the ALDS, the Astros look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Saturday against the Rays.First pitch is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. CT.Cy-Young candidate Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Astros. He had 326 strikeouts in the regular season, the most in the MLB.Blake Snell will be the opposing pitcher for the Rays. Snell went 6-8 during the regular season with a 4.29 ERA. He dealt with an injury that sidelined him from July 21 to September 17.Snell won the AL Cy-Young Award in 2018 for the first time in his career.Game 2 is big on both sides. For the Astros, going up 2-0 in the series could damage some of the Rays' confidence going back to Tampa.RELATED:Teams that are down 0-2 in a best-of-five series only come back to win the series 17 percent of the time.Game 1 was relatively quiet up until the fifth inning, when Jose Altuve opened scoring with a two-run HR to the Crawford Boxes. It was Altuve's ninth postseason HR of his career in 33 games.Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel also contributed to the Astros' 6-0 lead after the fifth, and they didn't look back after.Many remember the Rays having a miscommunication on a routine pop-up from Gurriel, which resulted in the Astros scoring two runs.While the Rays got two runs off of Ryan Pressly in the eighth inning, Will Harris entered and got the Astros out of trouble.