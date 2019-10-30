Sports

Astros legends and Texans star on pre-game duties for Game 7

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have invited more star power as they make the last push to clinch their second World Series.

Ahead of Game 7 Wednesday night, the Killer B's, a.k.a. former Astros stars and teammates Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, are both slated to make the toss in the ceremonial first pitches.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will follow that up with the "Play Ball!" call.

Before Texas country music artist Cody Johnson performs the national anthem, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will present our nation's colors.

Fans heading to Wednesday night's match up versus the Nationals will receive an Astros postseason rally towel.

Don't forget that the party for fans starts early.

A postseason street fest will kick off at 4 p.m. on Crawford Street. You'll need a valid game ticket to get into the fest, which ends at 7 p.m.

The game is set for 7:08 p.m., and Astros pitcher Zack Greinke will be on the mound.

The Washington Nationals will send pitcher Max Scherzer out in what will be a winners-take-all World Series Game 7.

