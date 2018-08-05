SPORTS

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. placed on 10-day disabled list

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros' right-hand pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right elbow discomfort.

During Saturday night's game against the LA Dodgers, McCullers left in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Astros later tweeted out that McCullers was dealing with right elbow discomfort.



Sunday morning, the Astros confirmed McCullers was placed on the 10-day list.


The Astros added that they have decided to reinstate Roberto Osuna in place of McCullers.
