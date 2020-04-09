Sports

Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers partners to deliver food to hospitals

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros pitcher, Lance McCullers is partnering with Project Frontline to deliver more than 600 meals to hospitals from local restaurants.

Several high profile athletes from the Houston area are expected to join in.

On their GoFundMe page, they ask for support to help nourish the brave men and women risking it all in the fight against COVID-19.

The secondary mission of Project Frontline is to help those restaurants that have remained steadfast with their efforts to feed healthcare workers at hospitals across the country.

"Houston is an amazing place where people care about each other. It is so cool to see all the support we have gotten from our initial launch," says McCullers.

"We have a Houston specific video coming in the next couple of days. Guys are filming them as we speak and we are very excited to continue the support, not only for the restaurants but everyone who works on the front-lines, hence the name."

