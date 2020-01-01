Houston Astros

Astros' Lance McCullers and wife Kara welcome baby daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his wife Kara welcomed a baby daughter just days shy of the new year.

Kara McCullers posted a photo on Instagram of her holding little Ava Rae in her arms.

"2019 brought me my biggest blessing of all," Kara posted, along with the little girl's birthdate of Dec. 27, 2019.

Kara's husband has a big 2020 ahead. After Lance and the Astros agreed to a one-year deal, the rotation pitcher is expected to return to form after missing the 2019 season.

Lance spent the entire World Series season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

SEE ALSO:
The cuteness you need today: Meet Lance McCullers' adorable dogs

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's David Nuno visits with Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his three pups: Minka, Riggins and Finn.



7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about Astros' pitching star, Lance McCullers Jr.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbirthbirthday
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
MLB All-Decade Team: Who made our squad of baseball's best from 2010 to 2019?
Here's how your favorite Houston celebrities are celebrating Christmas
Astros sign catcher Martin Maldonado to 2-year, $7 million deal
Newlyweds Carlos and Daniella Correa cosplay for Star Wars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in driveway, likely by celebratory gunfire
Motorcyclist killed in fiery New Year's Day crash in Pasadena
Charges 'very possible' in man's death near Kemah bar: Police
Teen's truck shot at by stranger unprovoked, friend says
Clinic in Spring warns of suspected meningitis exposure
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Suspect in great-grandparents stabbing sneaks knife into jail: HCSO
Show More
A chance of rain for your New Year's Day
Man killed trying to stop laptop theft at Starbucks: Police
J.J. Watt added to active roster ahead of playoff game
How Texans win could erase 27-year-old heartbreak
Jacoby Jones' life after Texans could include comedy
More TOP STORIES News